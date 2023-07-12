Holy crap, this Anker Power Bank does what? And it's on sale today only?

You could buy a super fast charger or an extra-large portable USB battery pack this Prime Day, but what if you bought one product that was both? That's exactly what this Anker PowerCore 65W is, and it's on sale for 30% off on Prime Day.

But this deal ends tonight, so don't sleep on it, or you'll miss it!

It's hard to imagine how we've gone this long without having a power bank and a charger smashed into one amazing product, but here it is. Plus, it offers 65W charging when wired and 30W charging when on battery power, ensuring all your devices charge at once and charge fast.

Anker PowerCore 65W: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon Get the charger that's also a power bank so you never have to fumble around with figuring out which device is the right one. It's all here, and it charges everything fast.

Forget dealing with several different chargers or power banks for all of your devices. The Anker PowerCore 65W — also known as the Anker 733 — includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and a massive 10,000mAh battery inside, meaning you can charge everything at once without worry.

While plugged in, the PowerCore 65W charges your devices at 65W, just as the name implies. If you're running strictly on battery power, it still provides a speedy 30W of charging power so you can quickly top up the best phones.

Since this is a GaNPrime charger, it's substantially more efficient than those old chargers. Moving from an old charger to a GaN charger is a lot like going from an incandescent bulb to an LED one. These produce less heat and are far more efficient at converting energy, so all your devices can be powered while still saving energy.

It's pretty magical, and it's super cheap today only.

More Prime Day 2023