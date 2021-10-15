In addition to looking ahead at what's certain to be a massive week of tech news, Ara, Alex, and Nick, discuss OPPO's ColorOS 12, a new Pixel Stand, 'Pixel Pass' rumors, new Acer Chromebooks, and more.
Links:
- OPPO ColorOS 12 (Android 12) hands-on: Everything you need, nothing you don't | Android Central
- New Pixel Stand gets double the speed for the same wince-worthy price | Android Central
- Google Pixel 6 | Android Central
- Google may soon launch an Apple One-like 'Pixel Pass' subscription bundle | Android Central
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) review: Faster, better, and much pricier | Android Central
- Acer unveils new Chromebooks with military-grade durability, Wi-Fi 6 support | Android Central
- HTC announces new Vive Flow portable VR smart glasses coming in November | Android Central
