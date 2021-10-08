Android 12 is out of beta and will hopefully be rolling out to Pixel phones soon. Nick, Jerry, and Ara dig into that along with the second beta Samsung One UI 4. They also talk about what to expect during the Pixel 6 launch event, Facebook's massive outage, and more.
Links:
- Android 12: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- Android 12 finally out of beta, rolls out soon for Google Pixel smartphones | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets its second One UI 4 (Android 12) beta | Android Central
- With OxygenOS 12, OnePlus loses what little identity it had left | Android Central
- The Google Pixel 6 series launch date has finally been revealed | Android Central
- Facebook apologizes, explains the cause of its massive outage | Android Central
- 'Oculess' tool unlinks Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook account | Android Central
