Google Pixel 6 Pro Colors Side By SideSource: Android Central

Pixel 6 has been announced and will be available this Fall. We don't know all the details just yet, but we go deep on what we do know — including the Google Tensor SoC and some very cool color options.

Nick, Daniel, Jerry, and Ara also cover some Nest product announcements and a cargo ship full of rumors about upcoming Samsung devices.

