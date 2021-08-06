Pixel 6 has been announced and will be available this Fall. We don't know all the details just yet, but we go deep on what we do know — including the Google Tensor SoC and some very cool color options.
Nick, Daniel, Jerry, and Ara also cover some Nest product announcements and a cargo ship full of rumors about upcoming Samsung devices.
- The Pixel 6 feels like the first real, premium Google phone | Android Central
- Google Tensor SoC: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- It's official: Google Tensor is the company's new chip and it debuts on the Pixel 6 | Android Central
- The Pixel 6's colors are a clear nod to Google's past, present, and future | Android Central
- Which color Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro do you want most? | Android Central
- The Google Pixel 6 could launch in even fewer countries than the Pixel 5 | Android Central
- The Galaxy Watch 4 may let you choose between Google Assistant or Bixby | Android Central
- Galaxy Watch 4 battery life could blow every other Wear OS watch out of the water | Android Central
- Leaked Galaxy Buds 2 specs show plenty of similarities with the Galaxy Buds Pro | Android Central
- Another leak claims Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 will be water-resistant | Android Central
- Samsung wants you to go portable with its Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases | Android Central
- T-Mobile to shut down Sprint 3G network January 2022, LTE following in June | Android Central
- ClassDojo - Apps on Google Play
