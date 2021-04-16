Jerry, Ara, and Daniel are here with a mixture of news, rumors, opinions, and apologies as they Pixel Watch leaks, the OnePlus Watch, an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Amazon Echo Buds, and more.
- Alleged Pixel Watch leak shows us the Wear OS watch we've been waiting for | Android Central
- The Google Pixel Watch is not the magic bullet Wear OS has been waiting for | Android Central
- OnePlus Watch review: This isn't the smartwatch you've been waiting for | Android Central
- Samsung's 'most powerful Galaxy' teased for April 28 Galaxy Unpacked event | Android Central
- Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 will reportedly arrive sooner than expected | Android Central
- Amazon's new Echo Buds are the affordable AirPods Pro alternatives you've been waiting for | Android Central
- Google just accidentally leaked the upcoming Pixel Buds A | Android Central
- Google Pixel 5a 5G will get limited US and Japan release later this year, canceled in other regions | Android Central
- The global chip shortage means Google has to get its own chip in phones as soon as possible | Android Central
- Google's replacement for third-party cookies on Chrome is being blocked by other platforms | Android Central
- Google blocks the UK's NHS COVID-19 app update over privacy concerns | Android Central
- PS5 update adds USB storage for all games, SSD expansion coming in the future | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through June 30. Terms and conditions apply.
