This week on the show, Daniel, Ara, Jerry, and Harish examine LG's decision to pull out of the smartphone business. They also check out new phones from Xiaomi and POCO. There's Google news too, including our review of the 2nd Gen Nest Hub, rumors about 'Pixel Buds A', T-Mobile's commitment to Google phones and services, and more!
Links:
- LG appears to pull out of money-losing smartphone business
- Xiaomi's new Mi 11 Ultra is the Galaxy S21 Ultra alternative you've been waiting for | Android Central
- Xiaomi's new $1,500 Mi Mix Fold is a Galaxy Z Fold 2 rival with a liquid lens camera | Android Central
- The POCO F3 launches as a Snapdragon 870-powered value flagship | Android Central
- The POCO X3 Pro is here to challenge the Galaxy A72 | Android Central
- Nest Hub (2nd Gen) review: Strange bedfellow | Android Central
- Upcoming 'Google Pixel Buds A' could fix one of the biggest problems with last year's pair | Android Central
- T-Mobile commits to more Pixels, goes all-in on Google services | Android Central
- T-Mobile is shutting down TVision after six months and switching to YouTube TV | Android Central
- Still using Samsung Cloud? You need to move files NOW | Android Central
- Today is the last day you can use Cortana on iOS and Android | Windows Central
- MediaTek sold more chipsets than Qualcomm in 2020 thanks to Huawei's decline | Android Central
- Google and Fiat unveil the 'Hey Google' car the day before April Fools' Day | Android Central
