With two key leaders behind the Pixel phones gone from Google, what does the future hold for the product line? Will it continue as the industry-leading smartphone camera, and/or serve as a developer reference device? Will the price go down How likely is it that Google is even interested in making a push for the phone at retail to compete with market share leaders? Daniel, Andrew, and Jerry read the tea leaves and discuss this turning point for the Pixel.

