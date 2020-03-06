Google I/O 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but presentations will still be held digitally. As developments moves forward, new features are available to Google Pixel users. Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand details what's good and not so good. They also touch on the popular photography app, Moment, being removed from the Google Play Store. As they explain, it's a fragmentation and compatibility issue that could have been avoided.

There are fresh leaks and rumors about OnePlus 8 Pro — It will allegedly support 30W wireless charging and is set to be announced next month.

