Prime Day is almost over, which means the thousands of deals and discounts we've been treated to will soon disappear. There is still some time left to buy, and if you're shopping for a new tablet, there's one, in particular, you can't miss out on. It's the Amazon Fire HD 8, and it's the best Prime Day tablet deal of the entire year.

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $55 off at Amazon Prime Day saw a lot of excellent tablet deals, but without a doubt, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best. Amazon's 8-inch Android tablet is already really affordable throughout the year, but for Prime Day, it saw a generous 39% discount. The Fire HD 8 has a great display, all-day battery life with USB-C charging, and a fast quad-core processor. $55 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 isn't the absolute most powerful tablet you can buy, but if you're looking for something to watch movies, play games, and browse the web without breaking the bank, it's kind of perfect. It's already affordable with a retail price of just $90, but if you act fast before Prime Day is over, you can buy it for just $55. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more For those $55, you're getting an absolutely killer deal. As the name Fire HD 8 suggests, the tablet is equipped with an 8-inch HD display that looks great no matter what you're doing. It's large enough without being too cumbersome, is plenty sharp with good colors, and has slim bezels all around while still being comfortable to hold. It's also made out of high-quality plastic which is available in black, red, blue, and white variants.