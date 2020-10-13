If you're in the market for basically any home or tech purchase, Amazon's Prime Day deals are an excellent opportunity to save some money. In its usual summer spot, it usually brings the best deals of the year to that point and in its current fall placement, we're actually seeing it prompt some very early Black Friday-level deals.
However, Prime Day brings with it over a million deals so they're not all going to be good. In fact, many of the deals at Amazon today won't be all that they appear. Whether it is an old or bad product that is getting cleared out, a price drop on something that has gradually risen in price in recent months, or just a price drop that is beaten elsewhere, we'll let you know below.
Worst Prime Day deals 2020
- : Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) | $379 at Amazon
- : Beats Solo Pro | $229.95 at Amazon
- : Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition | $119.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Studio | $149.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
- : TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug | $8.99 at Amazon
- 🚫🦠: PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers
- The great outdoors: LifeStraw
- : Amazon Echo Dot + The Child stand | $38.94 at Amazon
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
- Bundle deal: Ring Alarm systems + free Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- Smarter Garage: Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) | $379 at Amazon
Despite now being an older model, the Apple Watch Series 5 is still an excellent smartwatch so there's no issue there with this deal. This $50 discount (its best in months) does also drop the larger 44mm version lower than the 40mm model goes for at the moment. However, the main issue here is the price is still $50 more than we've seen it go in the past which is not great considering the Series 6 now exists.
Beats Solo Pro | $229.95 at Amazon
The Beats Solo Pro are awesome ANC wireless headphones, especially for Apple users, but this $230 price is not awesome on the black, gray, and ivory models. Not only is it $30 more than we've seen them go for at Amazon and other retailers recently, but it's also $50 more than the other colors are on sale for right now.
Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition | $119.99 at Amazon
Though this is a new low price for this budget smart TV, the main issue with this deal is that the regular price of this set is not $180. It shot up to its MSRP just before Prime Day when it was going for $140 most of the time before that.
Amazon Echo Studio | $149.99 at Amazon
$150 is technically a great price for the Echo Studio but you'd be a FOOL to go for the smart speaker alone when you can grab it with two free Philips Hue smart bulbs worth $30 at no extra cost.
Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
The same goes for the diminutive Echo Flex. Yes, $10 is a total steal. But $10 for the Flex and a LIFX bulb is way more of a steal!
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug | $8.99 at Amazon
Okay, so it's a smart plug. It's $9. Seems like a steal, right? WRONG. Well, kind of. This is the lowest price we've seen for it but it was hanging around at today's price for basically all of September until the price started to gradually rise just as we started approaching Prime Day. What a coincidence.
🚫🦠: PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers
I'm not going to say don't buy one of these because they seem like a pretty great idea right about now. However, you should know that we've seen them drop by more than 20% in the past.
The great outdoors: LifeStraw
Spending a few days in the wilderness? Need to complete an emergency kit? The LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water. It removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Plus, it's very lightweight and easy to carry. Just don't buy the multi-packs when the 1-pack is only $9.99 today.
Amazon Echo Dot + The Child stand | $38.94 at Amazon
I think we can all collectively agree that the cutest part about The Child from The Mandalorian is its face. That begs the question as to why this abomination of a product exists.
Prime Day deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales
Okay, since we're all sick of the bad deals already, let's get to some of the good stuff. We're doing our very best to keep you updated with all of the top Prime Day deals available as they appear at Amazon and we've put together some handy roundups for different product categories to make things easy for you.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.
Bundle deal: Ring Alarm systems + free Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon's discounting Ring Alarm kits for Prime members and tossing in a free Echo Dot or Echo Show. You can only score one of these bundle deals during Prime Day, though!
Smarter Garage: Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control.
Why wait?: Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
One of the best Prime Day deals isn't even at Amazon. It's actually a so-called early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. In fact, it's apparently one of the deals that will be featured on the Best Buy Black Friday ad later this month. This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only there. That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big.
Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.
We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.
- Chromebook Prime Day deals
- Smartwatch Prime Day deals
- Kindle Prime Day deals
- Fire TV Prime Day deals
- Tablet Prime Day deals
- Android Phone Prime Day deals
- Headphones Prime Day deals
- Instant Pot Prime Day deals
- Sonos Prime Day deals
- PS4 Prime Day deals
- Fitness Tracker Prime Day deals
- TV Prime Day deals
- NAS Prime Day deals
- Bluetooth Speaker Prime Day deals
- Fire Tablet Prime Day deals
Let Thrifter help you
Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.