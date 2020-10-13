If you're in the market for basically any home or tech purchase, Amazon's Prime Day deals are an excellent opportunity to save some money. In its usual summer spot, it usually brings the best deals of the year to that point and in its current fall placement, we're actually seeing it prompt some very early Black Friday-level deals.

However, Prime Day brings with it over a million deals so they're not all going to be good. In fact, many of the deals at Amazon today won't be all that they appear. Whether it is an old or bad product that is getting cleared out, a price drop on something that has gradually risen in price in recent months, or just a price drop that is beaten elsewhere, we'll let you know below.

Worst Prime Day deals 2020

Prime Day deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales

Okay, since we're all sick of the bad deals already, let's get to some of the good stuff. We're doing our very best to keep you updated with all of the top Prime Day deals available as they appear at Amazon and we've put together some handy roundups for different product categories to make things easy for you.

We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.

Let Thrifter help you

Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.