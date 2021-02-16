If you're hoping to snag a cheap soundbar in order to upgrade your home audio experience, this one-day deal on the TCL Alto 8+ is worth checking out. The 2.1 channel soundbar is down to just $74.99 at Woot today — a $125 discount and a match for its all-time low Black Friday price.

This deal is even better than it seems at first blush, though, as TCL's Alto 8+ isn't just a soundbar — it also features the full functionality of an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K inside making it both a soundbar and a streaming media player in one! That capability earned it a spot on our list of the best soundbars on the market.

Smart sound TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar - Fire TV Edition TCL's 38-inch soundbar not only supports 4K streaming but enables it with its built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you can use it just like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today it's discounted by $125 — a match for its Black Friday price. $74.99 $199.99 $125 off See at Woot

TCL's 38-inch Alto 8+ 2.1 channel soundbar brings cinematic sound to your living room with impressive acoustic performance, carefully tuned drivers, and more, while the integrated subwoofer amps up the deep, rich bass for a fuller audio experience without paying for an external sub and routing wires around your living room. There are also three different sound modes in the software, providing optimized sound for movies, music, or the news.

However, the true benefit of owning this soundbar is its integrated Fire TV Stick 4K. You'll be able to stream shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video while hearing the audio from what you're watching via the same device. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can play music, control compatible smart home devices, and even voice control your new soundbar from afar.

Given that the Fire TV Stick 4K sells for $50 on its own, you're essentially getting a solid soundbar thrown in for just $25 extra which is a total steal. You can do the math however you'd like, but it's safe to say you won't find a better deal on a combination like this anywhere else today.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon instantly.