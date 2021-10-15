Mobile hotspot, also known as tethering, is a feature on smartphones that allows them to share mobile data with any Wi-Fi device. This feature is a staple for many people that work from the road, whether they need a connection to process a payment or just want a little entertainment in the truck after a long day of driving. While most of the best cell phone plans come with enough data for a little coffee shop browsing, those that spend a lot of time on the road can run out quickly. Carriers have promised increased speed and capacity with 5G connectivity, but most plans still don't reflect this upgrade, even as some LTE and 3G networks are shuttered for 5G development. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more How does hotspot data work right now? Most modern phone plans come with some hotspot data, and when you need it, it's great to have. T-Mobile, as an example, comes with 40GB of high-speed hotspot per month on its most expensive Magenta Max plan. Unfortunately, this data slows down to what T-Mobile describes as 3G speeds if you use that whole amount. Furthermore, T-Mobile requires that your primary data usage be used on your phone, not your hotspot. The other major carriers are similar in their restrictions though, AT&T and Verizon's cheapest unlimited plans won't work with a mobile hotspot at all. 40GB is a good amount for browsing and SD streaming, but if you want to download a large file such as a game from Steam on your laptop, you can go through it in a flash. It's worth noting that if you have a limited plan like AT&T's 4GB plan or a prepaid carrier like Tello, you can use all of your data in a hotspot. Visible, on the other hand, includes an unlimited hotspot for one device though it's limited to just 5Mbps. Large downloads will take a long time on this slow connection, but the fact is that you can leave it going all day. Streaming from your smartwatch or tablet is easier and can even make the battery last longer since it won't need to connect to mobile data. How can 5G change things?

Low-band sub-6 spectrum is the core of each carrier's nationwide 5G network. This spectrum is fantastic for coverage but lacks the bandwidth to deliver speeds much greater than a well-developed LTE network. While it is real 5G, it will succumb to congestion as more and more people upgrade to one of the best Android phones with 5G support. Sometimes it can be hard to remember why you upgraded at all. Mid-band, C-band, and especially mmWave should have much less trouble when traffic increases. T-Mobile has a lot of mid-band spectrum at 2.5GHz with some more C-band spectrum for urban areas. In addition to this, each carrier has some C-band, and mmWave spectrum will be able to cope with crowds and high-density areas, though there are coverage and availability challenges as C-band will still take some time to open up. When you run a speed test on T-Mobile's mid-band, you'll see speeds over 300Mbps most of the time, with peaks much higher. T-Mobile has also managed to cover 165 million people with this level of 5G as of mid-2021.

While 5G coverage is growing and capacity is improving with further upgrades in the works, as more people adopt 5G, it still faces many of the same challenges LTE did with capacity. Verizon stands out when it comes to 5G capacity. While AT&T has been steadily making progress with mmWave, especially in large buildings like airports and stadiums, Verizon has continued to add cities to its Ultra Wideband coverage and improve within others. In addition, Verizon's top unlimited plans come with access to Ultra Wideband, and one major perk is unlimited mobile hotspot while connected. It remains to be seen if this perk will continue as Verizon rolls out C-band 5G under the same name, but for now, if you live and work in an area with coverage, you can get some amazing speeds without touching public Wi-Fi.

