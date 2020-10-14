Now that the first day of Amazon's Prime Day sale is over, it's safe to say we've seen deals of all sorts. We've written about the 9 worst Prime Day deals so far, the 47 best Prime Day deals, and even 12 of the top Prime Day deals under $25, but during our time hunting down Prime deals, we've also seen quite a few offers and products that some might find to be pretty weird. Below are five of the weirdest Prime Day offers available that we thought you might want to know about.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership if you're hoping to grab any of the products below at these discounted prices. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
The 5 weirdest Prime deals
AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot | $59.99 at Amazon
It's still so cool whenever some new device is "voice-activated", but think about this combo for a moment. Sure, this AmazonBasics microwave lets you voice control it with Alexa, but until Alexa can actually move your uncooked food from the refrigerator to the microwave, you're still going to need to be pretty hands-on here. This bundle seems more like a gimmick rather than an upgrade that most homes need.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Mandalorian The Child stand | $38.94 at Amazon
Imagine an Echo Dot dropped out of the sky and landed so hard on poor Baby Yoda's head that it smushed him. That's what you get with this Echo Dot bundle, which includes the 3rd generation speaker along with a stand that's designed to look like the head of The Child from the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian... but without a face. For Star Wars and Mandalorian fans, it still could be worth a pickup now that it's $36 off for Prime members.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
You might be thinking, "DNA test? Why do they think this is weird?", but it's not us who are making it weird, it's you. This DNA test from 23andMe is the service's best test available, and everything it can tell you about yourself can be quite a lot to take in. You'll learn about your chances of developing various health conditions, what your DNA says about your well-being, where your family is from, how your DNA affects how you experience the world, and more. Right now it's $100 off.
Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera | $133.99 at Amazon
Furbo's Treat-Tossing Dog Camera isn't as weird for us as it will be for your dogs. It has a built-in camera with full HD resolution and 2-way audio so you can hear what's going on and speak to your pet. You can also fill it with treats and use the Furbo app to have the device throw it to your pet. All of this is simple enough for us to understand, but your pet might be a little freaked out the first time you start talking to it from an inanimate object.
Amazon Kids+ 1-year Subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
Honestly, it's extremely weird that more people don't know about Amazon Kids+, or Prime Day's fantastic offer on the service. It's full of age-appropriate shows, movies, educational games, apps, eBooks, and more all for kids to keep them entertained and learning even when they don't want to put down their phone or tablet. This Prime Day deal gives your family an entire year of access for only $20, which is the best deal we've seen on Kids+ ever.
