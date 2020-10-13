I cover, review, and listen to a ton of Bluetooth speakers here at Android Central, from so-called smart Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant-enabled speakers , to rugged, waterproof portable speakers , and everything in-between. No matter what list or what category you look at, you're sure to find a Bose speaker in the mix.

What I love most about this Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker (aside from its incredible sound) is how I can pick it up and take it with me wherever I want to go around the house or beyond. It comes with a built-in, rechargeable battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and if you pick up the optional charging cradle, it's almost like having wireless charging. You just set it on the cradle when you're at home or not using it, and it will be charged up and ready to go when you are.

Unlike many of the other portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, this one has a seamless aluminum outside that also happens to be IPX4 water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about an occasional splash or shower.

Now when it comes to the sound, Bose is well-known for making incredible sounding speakers, and this SoundLink is no different. It offers True 360-degree coverage, and you can issue commands and access Siri or the Google Assistant hands-free from up to 30 feet away from your phone. If you grab two of these SoundLink speakers, you can pair them for stereo sound. Stereo pairing also works with other Bose smart home devices.