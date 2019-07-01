The OnePlus 7 Pro is currently my go-to Android phone. I talked about this last week, explaining why I ditched my Galaxy S10 in favor of it. OnePlus knocked it out of the park this year, offering a device with a jaw-dropping display, insane performance, and some of the best software on the market. That said, I wanted to take this week to look at the OnePlus 7 Pro under a different lens. It's still a fantastic phone and one I see myself using for the foreseeable future, but just like every gadget that's released, it is not perfect. There's not a whole lot I dislike about the OnePlus 7 Pro, but if I could change these three things, it'd make my experience using it that much better. It's too big and heavy

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a big phone. In fact, it's probably the most unwieldy one I've used in quite some time. It weighs a hefty 206g and measures in at 162.6mm tall. For comparison sake, the much more reasonably-sized Galaxy S10 is 157g with a height of 149.9mm. Those are noticeably different numbers on paper, and in real-world use, the 7 Pro often feels like too much. I appreciate how big and bezelless the display is, but when you combine that with the incredible height, it makes reaching the top area of the screen an impossible feat in one hand. And if you try to perform finger gymnastics to reach it with your thumb, you're bound to drop it thanks to the sheer heft of the device. I appreciate some weight to my phones as it makes them feel substantial and well-made, but 7 Pro weighs just a little too much for my personal preference. It's nothing that prevents me from using the phone, but it is the only device I have at the moment that makes me consciously aware of just how heavy it really is.

There's been a push towards big, beefy phones for quite a few years now, but I wouldn't be upset at all if OnePlus chose to go with a shorter, more compact profile with the 7T and 8. No curved edges on the display

One of my favorite things about the OnePlus 7 Pro is its display. The AMOLED panel looks fantastic, the upgrade to Quad HD makes everything sharper than ever, and the 90Hz refresh rate has ruined every other phone for me. Despite all of that praise, there's one aspect of it that I cannot stand — the curved edges. Like Samsung, Huawei, and other OEMs before it, OnePlus decided to curve the glass on either edge of the 7 Pro's display. This makes the phone look aesthetically pleasing and like a truly high-end piece of tech, but in real world use, it does more harm than good. If I'm in an app trying to scroll or swipe, it often doesn't work because part of my skin is touching the curved edge and registering that as a touch and not my finger. I usually have YouTube videos playing on my phone while I'm doing chores around the house, but if I go to pick up the 7 Pro while the screen is on, 9 times out of 10 I skip to the next video because there's no right way to pick up the phone from a table or other flat surface without touching some part of the display. Don't get me wrong — curved displays can look incredible in the right situations, but at the end of the day, I'd much rather stick with something flat. Wireless charging

Being at AC for a little under two years, I quickly learned that a lot of you couldn't care less about wireless charging. That's totally fine, but for me, it's something I use and rely on every single day. I have multiple wireless chargers placed throughout my apartment and have gotten in the habit of throwing down whatever phone I'm using onto one and having it top up. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, that's not something I can do.

OnePlus has defended its decision to not include wireless charging, saying that it doesn't want to offer the feature until it's as fast as its wired Warp Charge system, but for a phone that starts at $669 and goes all the way up to $749, it's ridiculous that wireless charging isn't present at all. I have to imagine that this is a feature OnePlus finally offers in the next generation or two of its phones, but the fact that it's not here on the 7 Pro is a shame. What would you change? Those are the few things about the OnePlus 7 Pro that bug me the most, but now I want to hear from you. What about the phone would you change? Would you add a proper IP rating for dust/water resistance? Maybe the option to have expandable storage? Whatever it is, sound off down below!