Like you, we are also eagerly awaiting the often-delayed Amazon Prime Day. It's coming soon, but 2020 has not been kind and the big day has been pushed back until October from its original starting point in July. Whenever Prime Day does happen, it's going to be big. People have been shopping from home a lot this year thanks to working from home, quarantine, and all that fun stuff. So it's a safe bet Amazon wants to keep that ball rolling.

Oddly enough even without the deals and savings of an Amazon Prime Day, the fact that people have been doing a lot more at home means they've been shopping a lot more at home, too. While we know Prime Day is going to bring some excellent savings and really cool deal events, we also know there are some items you just shouldn't wait for if you're in the market. These items we're talking about are ones that have just had the hardest time staying in stock over the last few months because everyone wants one. The sort of items that will probably sell out again if you happen to see them in stock at all. In other words, if you see one, grab one! Because you might not get another chance! Here are some of the most in-demand items of the year:

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is definitely the single biggest product that has run into the problem of supply not meeting demand. Turns out, when everyone is stuck at home, all they want to do is play video games. And the Switch has had some huge in-demand video games including life-on-an-island simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Everyone just wanted to escape a little bit during the pandemic, which meant everyone was snatching up the Switch whenever it came back in stock. To this day, the console has still not returned to previous levels of availability. That's why we say if you happen to see one between now and Prime Day, go for it. Chances are even if the console is around during Prime Day and the holidays, it's not going to go on sale. Why discount a sure thing?

We do not recommend overpaying for the console. Its recent rarity has caused it to see a lot of spikes in price. If you're looking for the console, remember to look around at all the major retailers like Target, Best Buy, and others to see if it's in stock. And pay attention to the seller on those sites. For example, the only way to get a regular Switch on Amazon is through a third party, but the best price is still $100 more than it should be. Don't buy that. Be patient. The price will come back down. You can also check in-store stock because places like Target might not have it available for delivery but will have it available in stores.

If you don't mind getting the Nintendo Switch Lite, which can play all the same games but isn't quite as versatile, that one is easier to find in stock. You can find the Switch Lite going for its regular $200 price at places like Best Buy and Target.

By the way, you can pretty much change "Nintendo Switch" with "Xbox One" or "PlayStation" and the same mostly applies. The Switch has had a much higher demand for sure, but the other consoles have also been hard to find. It's just that with the newer generations coming out this holiday season, you can probably stand to be a little patient when it comes to buying either of those. New consoles mean the old ones should see some good deals this year.