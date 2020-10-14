Amazon's Prime Day event wraps up in just a few hours so you don't have long left to shop the deals at Amazon. Sales from a bunch of brands are still live, though products will sell out and deals will expire as time goes on.

Even though Black Friday is just a few short weeks away, the deals on offer today might not return then and, even if they do, shipping delays next month might mean you don't get your purchases in time for the holidays. It's best, therefore, to get your holiday shopping done early.

Amazon Prime Free Trial

Remember, in order to participate in the Prime Day deal fun, you are going to need a membership to Amazon's Prime service. If you aren't already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial at the link below to ensure you can participate in all the deals without having to pay any subscription fee. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days is up, or it will auto-renew.