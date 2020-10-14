Amazon's Prime Day event wraps up in just a few hours so you don't have long left to shop the deals at Amazon. Sales from a bunch of brands are still live, though products will sell out and deals will expire as time goes on.
Even though Black Friday is just a few short weeks away, the deals on offer today might not return then and, even if they do, shipping delays next month might mean you don't get your purchases in time for the holidays. It's best, therefore, to get your holiday shopping done early.
Amazon Prime Free Trial
Remember, in order to participate in the Prime Day deal fun, you are going to need a membership to Amazon's Prime service. If you aren't already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial at the link below to ensure you can participate in all the deals without having to pay any subscription fee. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days is up, or it will auto-renew.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Prime Day deals you can't miss
Take a look at the best last-minute Prime Day deals below and take advantage of them before they expire. These Prime Day discounts include popular tech and home products plus a bunch of ways to score yourself some free Amazon credit to spend at a later date.
- : Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
- : Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
- : iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon
- : Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
- : Samsung QLED Smart 4K TVs | Up to 30% off at Amazon
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones | $199 at Amazon
- : Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
- : 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
- : Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
- : Apple iPad mini | $349.99 at Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and is even available with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon
Control these smart robot vacuum cleaners using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible Alexa device. Today's sale can save you up to $200 off the cost of the vacuum you choose, so don't delay!
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Samsung QLED Smart 4K TVs | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 30% off the regular price of select Samsung QLED 4K televisions between 32 and 65 inches while supplies last this Prime Day. These exclusive deals require that you use a Prime membership when checking out for the lowest price.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones | $199 at Amazon
Three levels of noise cancellation. Access to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice access to music and stuff. A dual-mic for clear sound and voice. Easy Bluetooth pairing. Bose audio augmented reality. NFC pairing and a 20-hour battery life.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Apple iPad mini | $349.99 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now around $50 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 Bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.
Casper mattresses | From $316 at Amazon
Amazon is taking 20% off Casper's Sleep Elements mattresses today only as part of Prime Day. You can choose between six different sizes from Twin to California King.
Nixplay Digital Photo Frames | Up to 35% off at Amazon
The prices of select Nixplay digital photo frames are dropping thanks to Prime Day! This one-day sale can save you up to 35% on digital frames that let you add photos and videos using an app on your phone.
Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon
The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
Prime Day is coming to a close!
There are only a few hours left of Prime Day so the above deals won't last for much longer. There's no guarantee that Black Friday will bring back the same deals next month, so it's best to shop early and get your holiday shopping started now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.