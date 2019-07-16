I'm sure you already know about Amazon Prime Day's many tech bargains. But there are a huge number of beauty products on sale at some incredible prices. Now is a great time to stock up on tried and true beauty favorites or try something new. Note that many of the Prime Day discounts only show up when you add the item to your cart or check out. Also, some products have coupons in the listing that you must apply to get the discount.

Which one should you choose?

If you're thinking about picking up any of these products, don't wait. Amazon Prime Day deals can disappear quickly. These are some of the best prices I've seen on many of these items. If you're only going to choose one, pick up a big-ticket item like the Clarisonic Mia Smart Complete Set for the biggest savings.

My personal favorite item, which I've bought and re-bought at much higher prices than these, are the OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer & Gloss Duo Pack and OPI Infinite Shine Polish. This is a great time to snag a bunch of colors.

