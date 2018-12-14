If you've been holding out on purchasing wireless earbuds while waiting for a pair with stellar audio quality, it may be finally time to make your move. The company 1More (not to be confused with iMore) is set to release its first pair of truly wireless earbuds soon, and they're sure to be a hit.

Now available for pre-order at $99.99 in your choice of black or gold, with pink and green models coming soon, the Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones' biggest downside is their battery life of up to two and a half hours at half volume. A charging case is included with their purchase which can extend your listening time by another five hours. While it doesn't compare to options like Apple's AirPods or even the Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite for $45, these headphones still have the potential to be a better fit for you when it comes down to audio quality.

Take a look at this list we compiled a couple of months ago regarding 2018's best in-ear headphones. The Hi-Res pick of the year was 1More's Quad Driver Headphones, and it's certainly possible the Stylish True Wireless headphones could end up on next year's list depending on how they sound. They're equipped with a 7mm dynamic driver along with a high-stability MEMS microphone that reduces noise around you to improve the quality of your calls. They're lightweight too, and are sweatproof which makes them workout-ready.

If you're ready to change the way you listen to music, you can pre-order these headphones in either black or gold now at 1More's website.

