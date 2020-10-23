The Hrayzan 1080p HD webcam is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This is part of Amazon's "Holiday Dash" meant to feature new "epic deals daily," which means the price expires at the end of the day. The webcam was selling as high as $60 earlier this year and has been selling closer to $50 since then. Today's drop to $30 marks the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. Considering how expensive and rare webcams have been getting since the start of this global pandemic, getting a deal at all is unique and exceptional. Getting a solid 1080p webcam like this at such a cheap price is a bargain.

Time to Zoom Hrayzan 1080p HD webcam with microphone, privacy cover, and tripod Records video in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The 110-degree wide-angle lens has a fixed focus and can cover everything from streaming to video chats. The mic has automatic noise reduction and can pick up sounds up to 5 meters away. $29.99 $50.00 $20 off See at Amazon

This is a simple webcam that could greatly improve your quality of life even if you already have a webcam built into your laptop. It connects simply via USB so you can basically plug-and-play as soon as you get it. The video records and streams in Full HD 1080p video at 30 fps. That makes it great for live streaming somewhere like Twitch or YouTube Gaming or for doing Zoom calls and video conferencing while you work from home. Or both!

The webcam uses a 110-degree wide angle lens that has a fixed focus. That means positioning will be important, especially if you're using it on a PC instead of a laptop where it'd be much closer to you. That's okay though because the fixed focus means you can capture a wide variety of conditions and perspectives, whether you're just using the webcam for video chat or doing a tutorial on makeup. Plus the webcam comes with a tripod so you can find the perfect positioning.

The built-in mic has automatic noise reduction so your voice will sound clearer. Plus it can pick up your voice from up to 5 meters away. There's also low-light correction so the webcam can see you even if it's dark in your room.

This device is compatible with a wide variety of platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, and more. It'll work with programs like Skype, Twitter, and Twitch. It comes with a privacy cover so you can cover the lens when it's not in use.