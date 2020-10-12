Another wave of Prime Day deals are here from Amazon, and it includes a whole lot of good offerings. Among the best Prime Day deals we are seeing right now includes a crazy sale on the Echo Flex + LIFX smart bulb which drops the bundle down to just $9.99. Normally, you'd pay $34.99 for the two pieces, meaning that Prime Day saves you a whopping 71% on the purchase.
Echo Flex + LIFX Bulb
This Prime Day deal just kicked off and it saves you $25 when you pair the Echo Flex with a LIFX smart bulb. You won't want to miss out on this one.
The Echo Flex is one of the smallest Alexa-enabled devices and it can plug right into your wall and still allow you to use the port to charge something else. It obviously can control smart lights, so you can hook up the included bulb and control it with ease. The Flex on its own sells for $24.99, and right now Amazon's Prime Day deals make it $9.99 on its own, so be sure you pick the option that includes the free LIFX bulb so you don't miss out on the full savings here.
