King of Fighters ALLSTAR is finally making its way outside of Japan, and if you're a Twitch Prime user, it's launching with a bang. Not only does the game bring literally every single fighter in the series to your phone, but you can also grab $15 worth of free in-game content thanks to your Twitch Prime subscription.

Made by Netmarble, the game features over 200 characters, from every game from KOF '94 to KOF XIV, to feed your nostalgia for 90s arcade fighters. The game's description also promises a healthy dose of new characters to keep things fresh.