Using a VPN is one of the best ways to protect your privacy on the internet. While nearly all the best VPN services work with Chromebooks, Chrome OS doesn't allow you to stay connected to a VPN all the time. Fortunately, it looks like Google will soon make it much easier to use a VPN on the best Chromebooks.

The folks at Android Police have spotted a code in Gerrit that adds a new "Always-on VPN" feature to Chrome OS. While the feature could take a few weeks to hit the stable channel, you can enable it right now if your Chromebook is on the latest Chrome OS Dev or Canary build. To get started, however, you'll need to have a working VPN configuration.