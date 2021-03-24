You'll soon be able to save your Instagram stories as drafts

Instagram, which is one of the most popular social networks globally and among the best Android apps for photo editing, will soon gain a highly anticipated feature. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the photo sharing app will soon let users save Stories as drafts. Currently, Instagram offers the "Save Draft" feature only for posts and Reels.

You asked and we're delivering... story drafts coming soon 📣 — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) March 23, 2021

Unfortunately, it isn't clear exactly when the feature will be rolled out to users. As spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, the story draft feature is currently in testing. When the feature finally becomes available, users will be presented with three options when they close a story before posting it: Discard, Save Draft, and Cancel.

Let's take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram 👀 https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 23, 2021

Once you save a story draft, you'll be able to continue right where you left off when you're ready to post it. Another new Stories-related feature that Instagram is working on is the ability to add labels to feed posts reshared on Stories. While it isn't going to be a massive change, it should help discourage users from resharing their feed posts.

Instagram rolled out Stories to users globally in late 2016 as its take on Snapchat's Stories features. The feature proved to be extremely popular among users soon after it was first launched and helped make the app even more popular. Snapchat, on the other hand, saw a massive decline in its user growth rate after Instagram Stories rolled out.