It wasn't too long ago that we named the OnePlus 7T "the best of Android for under $600", but thanks to a limited-time sale at B&H right now, it's becoming the best of Android for less than $300. B&H has the unlocked OnePlus 7T on sale today for only $299.99. You'll even score free shipping with the purchase.

This unlocked smartphone is suitable for use on GSM networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. It's not intended to be used on CDMA networks like Verizon.

Half off OnePlus 7T (Unlocked, 128GB) For a limited time, B&H has the OnePlus 7T on sale in unlocked condition at a $300 discount. This device is suitable for use on GSM networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. You'll even score free shipping with the purchase. $299.99 $599.99 $300 off See at B&H

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with a large 6.55-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 955+ octa-core processor. Along with 8GB RAM, it offers 128GB storage capacity and a sizeable 3800mAh battery to keep it powered all day long without needing to charge it. While it doesn't feature wireless charging capability, it does include the ability to fast charge at up to 30W. Along with running Android 10, this device runs OxygenOS 10 — a modified version of Android made just for OnePlus devices.

Today's sale at B&H is coming to an end soon, so be sure to place your order before it gets too late if you don't want to miss this offer. On the other hand, if you miss out on today's deal, you can grab the T-Mobile edition of this device on sale for $349 at OnePlus. You could even trade-in your current phone and receive a credit towards its purchase to drop its price even lower.

B&H includes free shipping on most orders over $49, including on the OnePlus 7T. While the store no longer offers tax-free purchases in select states, you can still receive the total amount paid for tax back into your bank account when you use the B&H Payboo Credit Card. Apply today and receive an instant approval decision so you can make today's purchase with your new card.