It's official: the next Galaxy Unpacked begins on Wednesday, August 11 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. A Samsung-provided graphic announcing the launch can be seen above, and while Samsung is being hushed about what's going to be announced, leaks have seemingly already spoiled the announcements at the show. If those leaks are correct (and we surmise they are based on the infographic), the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be making an appearance alongside a Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

To celebrate the announcement, Samsung is even opening reservations for "The Next Galaxy" right now. If you're interested in any potential announcements, head over to Samsung's reservation page and drop your name and email into the form. By doing so, you'll be eligible to receive $200 of extra trade-in credit when trading in your current phone for one of the new ones, as well as the opportunity to purchase 12 months of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate and a "special preorder bonus," although Samsung doesn't specify what the bonus will be.

Samsung will be holding another virtual Unpacked event this year, making it the second summer to see Samsung's biggest devices announced on a virtual stage. As the infographic above so subtly suggests, we should be getting a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — that's the larger rectangle with a vertically aligned hinge — while the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come in a snazzy set of new dual-tone colors. We're also expecting these phones to be less expensive than their predecessors, which is always a nice touch for a new release.

There's no doubt both of these phones will immediately make the list of best Android phones when they launch sometime soon. For now, get your interest registered at Samsung's site and keep peeled here on August 11 for our Samsung Unpacked coverage!