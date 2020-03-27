What you need to know
- Popular puzzle game Monument Valley 2 can now be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.
- The game is usually priced at $4.99 in the U.S.
- It is expected to remain free for the next seven days.
Monument Valley 2, the sequel to the incredibly popular 2014 puzzle game Monument Valley, is now free on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, the promotion hasn't been officially announced, although it looks like the game is available to download for free in various countries around the world right now.
As per the folks at Android Police, the promotion is likely to last for the next seven days. The game is usually priced at $4.99 in the U.S. and £4.99 in the U.K.
The promotion comes at a time when billions of people are staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. So if you're looking for a new game to pass the time while coronavirus forces you to stay inside, open the Play Store in your phone and download Monument Valley 2 right away.
Monument Valley 2 offers a similar gameplay style to the original Monument Valley and boasts beautiful visuals as well as music. However, it has a completely new story, which means you don't need to have played the original game to enjoy Monument Valley 2.
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2 is among the puzzle games around currently, with beautiful visuals, interactive soundscapes, and timeless gameplay. The game requires you to guide a mother and her child through the valley as you tackle delightful puzzles.
