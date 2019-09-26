What you need to know
- An APK teardown of Xiaomi's MIUI Camera app has revealed that the company is working on a smartphone with support for 8K video recording at 30fps.
- The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship Snapdragon chipset.
- Nubia's Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, which was released earlier this year, supports 8K video recording at 15fps.
Xiaomi introduced its latest flagship smartphone earlier this week, the Mi Mix Alpha. Featuring an insane 180% screen-to-body ratio and a 108MP camera, the Mi Mix Alpha is undoubtedly one of the most impressive new phones released so far this year. Xiaomi's next flagship, according to a report from XDA Developers, will be no less impressive.
The folks over at XDA Developers performed an APK teardown of the latest MIUI Camera app included in the MIUI 11 beta update released by the company in China recently. A string found during the teardown has revealed the company could be working on a smartphone that is capable of capturing 8K resolution videos at 30fps.
In addition to the string referencing 8K video capture at 30fps, the teardown also revealed an image with 8K@30fps logo next to the company's logo. Since Xiaomi did not announce anything regarding the ability to record 8K videos during the Mi Mix Alpha announcement, it is quite clear that the feature will be available in an upcoming device, possibly Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone.
Currently, the only smartphone that supports 8K video recording is Nubia's Red Magic 3, which can capture 8K videos with a frame rate of 15fps. The ASUS ZenFone 6 and ROG Phone II can capture 8K videos at 24fps using a custom profile in FreeDCam. 8K video recording at 30fps, however, isn't supported currently.
The next Xiaomi flagship will likely use Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is expected to include an upgraded Spectra ISP with the ability to process 8K video recording at 30fps. The Spectra 380 ISP in the Snapdragon 855 chipset only supports up to 4K@60fps video recording.
