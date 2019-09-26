Xiaomi introduced its latest flagship smartphone earlier this week, the Mi Mix Alpha. Featuring an insane 180% screen-to-body ratio and a 108MP camera, the Mi Mix Alpha is undoubtedly one of the most impressive new phones released so far this year. Xiaomi's next flagship, according to a report from XDA Developers, will be no less impressive.

The folks over at XDA Developers performed an APK teardown of the latest MIUI Camera app included in the MIUI 11 beta update released by the company in China recently. A string found during the teardown has revealed the company could be working on a smartphone that is capable of capturing 8K resolution videos at 30fps.

In addition to the string referencing 8K video capture at 30fps, the teardown also revealed an image with 8K@30fps logo next to the company's logo. Since Xiaomi did not announce anything regarding the ability to record 8K videos during the Mi Mix Alpha announcement, it is quite clear that the feature will be available in an upcoming device, possibly Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone.