What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched an affordable new fitness tracker in India, called Mi Band 3i.
- Designed specifically for Indian consumers, the fitness tracker is nearly identical to the Mi Band 3, except for the lack of a heart-rate sensor.
- It has been priced at ₹1,299 ($18) and is now available for purchase from Mi.com.
Xiaomi today launched its first fitness tracker that it says has been designed keeping Indian consumers in mind. The device, named Mi Band 3i, is nearly identical to the Mi Band 3 in terms of design. It has quite a lot in common with the regular Mi Band 3 in most other areas as well.
The Mi Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch monochrome OLED panel with 128 x 80 resolution and a capacitive button below it to help users navigate through the UI. However, unlike the Mi Band 3 and the newer Mi Band 4, it does not come with a heart-rate sensor.
Apart from the one major omission, the Mi Band 3i has everything that you would expect from an affordable fitness tracker. It has a step and calorie counter with an improved algorithm, sleep quality monitor, and an activity tracker that lets you track activities such as running, walking, cycling, and treadmill.
The Xiaomi Mi Band 3i has been priced at just ₹1,299 ($18), which makes it significantly cheaper than most of its rivals. Consumers in India can buy now buy the Mi Band 3i from Xiaomi's official website.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i
The Mi Band 3i is an affordable yet feature-packed fitness tracker. It sports an AMOLED touch display, offers up to 20 days of battery life, and is rated 5ATM water resistant.
