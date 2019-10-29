Xiaomi has now revealed even more info about it's upcoming Mi Watch including official photos and specs. The images were shared via its Weibo account and confirm that it will indeed share a strikingly similar design to the Apple Watch.

Besides the exterior, Xiaomi also showed off a graphic highlighting some of the internals. It confirms that the Mi Watch will be powered by a Qualcomm CPU, most likely the Snapdragon Wear 3100.

In fact, the designs are so similar, you might even mistake it as an Apple Watch at first glance. That's because not only does it share the same rectangle shape, but Xiaomi has also copied the crown and button placement of the Apple Watch.

The image also details all of the different connectivity options including Wi-Fi, GPS, and eSIM. Last but not least we see the Mi Watch will feature a linear motor and a speaker ensuring you'll be able to make calls using Xiaomi's new wearable.

Xiaomi this week teased a midranger that will definitely turn quite a few heads. With its 108MP camera and 5x optical zoom, the phone can give many flagships a run for their money. However, in addition to the phone, the company is also planning to launch its first-ever smartwatch, and it looks suspiciously similar to the Apple Watch.

The teaser image, which the company shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via DroidShout), shows a chrome-tinted rectangular watch that you'd be hard-pressed to argue wasn't inspired by the Cupertino giant's own offering. If you're still in doubt, squint a little, and you'll also see a digital crown that harkens back to the Apple Watch. Xiaomi phones have, in the past, been accused of taking a little too much inspiration from Apple's wares, and its first smartwatch will seemingly be no different.

This is not the first Xiaomi-made smartwatch, though. Alongside its leading share of the fitness tracker market thanks to the incredibly low-priced Mi Band series, the Chinese phone maker is also behind sister company Huami, well known for the Amazfit line of products — the Amazfit GTS too could pass for the Apple Watch's long-lost cousin, in case you were wondering.

The difference with the 'Mi Watch' will be that it will be the first smartwatch that Xiaomi launches with its own branding. According to earlier reports, it will likely also be the first Xiaomi product to eschew Huami's homemade Amazfit OS in favor of Google's Wear OS.

The watch, alongside the Mi CC 9 Pro and Mi TV 5, will be unveiled on November 5.

