Xiaomi's double-folding phone shows up once again in new teaser video

Xiaomi showed off a teaser of its double-folding phone back in January, with the company stating at the time that it will manufacture the device provided there's enough interest.

Now the company posted a 10-second teaser video on Weibo, where the foldable phone is going from tablet to phone mode. Xiaomi's unique foldable design sees both sides of the screen fold back to turn the device into a phone form factor. The teaser gives us a better look at the double-fold design, and the swipe-to-left gesture suggests Xiaomi will offer MIUI's gesture-based navigation on the device.