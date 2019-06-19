Xiaomi just stole an artist's work to promote products on its Spanish website. The images in question were stolen from Peter Tarka's Behance portfolio without any credit or payment. To make matters worse, some of the elements used were actually commissioned pieces for Xiaomi's competitor LG.

Unlike Xiaomi, LG actually paid Tarka for his work and time, instead of ripping off his Behance page. The images used are not direct copies, as you can see Xiaomi has tweaked them ever so slightly by replacing some elements with its products and increasing the saturation. Just because it's not an exact copy, doesn't mean it's a blatant rip-off of Tarka's original work though.

Not content to simply copy one of Tarka's pieces, Xiaomi actually uses two elements from images he created for LG's marketing. In the images below you can clearly make out a chair and lamp that were repurposed in the collage of marketing piracy.