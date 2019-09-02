Xiaomi had revealed last month that it was working on a smartphone with Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. According to a new report from XDA Developers, Xiaomi is actually working on a total of four smartphones featuring the 108MP sensor from Samsung.

The folks over at XDA Developers have found that MIUI's Mi Gallery app is gaining support for viewing 108MP photos in full resolution. This ability is being added for devices codenamed "tucana", "draco", "umi", and "cmi". Since Sony is yet to announce a 108MP camera sensor for smartphones, all four phones are likely to have the same Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

When smartphone makers launched their first 48MP camera phones earlier this year, their Gallery apps were updated to allow users to zoom into the full resolution of the photos. Even though more concrete evidence isn't available yet, the fact that the Mi Gallery app is gaining the ability to view 108MP photos does seem to suggest that the four phones will indeed have a 108MP primary camera at the back.

While some rumors suggest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be the world's first phone with a 108MP camera, the XDA Developers report suggests that may not actually be the case. They haven't found any reliable evidence yet that indicates the Mi Mix 4 will use a 108MP camera.

Samsung has already started mass production of the SOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor, so there is a good chance that the first Xiaomi smartphone with the 108MP sensor will arrive before the end of the year.

