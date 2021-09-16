Along with the unveiling of the Xiaomi 11T Pro on Wednesday, Xiaomi also revealed the updated Mi Band 6 with contactless payment support for the European market. This is the first time the Chinese company has introduced an NFC-enabled fitness tracker outside of China.

Xiaomi originally announced the Mi Band 6 with an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitor, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more than 30 workout modes. It also has a version that supports NFC, although that contactless payment capability is available only in China.

The refreshed version now brings NFC to a non-Chinese market, courtesy of a partnership between Xiaomi and Mastercard. It's not clear for now which banks and card issuers support the updated Mi Band 6.

In addition to the new NFC feature, the fitness tracker also comes with Amazon Alexa onboard for hands-free experience. The Mi Band 6 NFC edition will retail for €54.90 (approximately $64.65), making it one of the best fitness trackers under $100.