- Xiaomi has released a new teaser that suggests the upcoming Mi Mix Alpha will feature a screen-to-body ratio over 100%.
- The Mi Mix Alpha is expected to come with a "waterfall display" similar to the recently launched Vivo NEX 3.
- Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is slated to be unveiled at an event in China on September 24.
Vivo's latest flagship smartphone, the NEX 3 went official earlier this week, featuring a Waterfall FullView curved display with a whopping 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. While Vivo isn't expecting any other smartphone maker to match or exceed the NEX 3's screen-to-body ratio this year, rival smartphone maker Xiaomi today released a new teaser which suggests its upcoming Mi Mix Alpha will have a screen-to-body ratio of "over 100%."
One of the teasers posted by Xiaomi on its Weibo page today gives us a peek at the upcoming Mi Mix Alpha from the side. As can be seen quite clearly, the phone's screen will curve along its sides, much like the Vivo NEX 3's. This could possibly mean that the Mi Mix Alpha will have no room for physical buttons.
The other teaser released by the company hints at a screen-to-body ratio over 100%. Since more details have not been shared yet, we cannot be sure if Xiaomi is using the same calculation method as Vivo.
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha will debut at a special event in China on September 24. Along with the Mi Mix Alpha, Xiaomi will also take the wraps off the Mi 9 Pro at the same event. Both smartphones are expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood and feature 5G connectivity.