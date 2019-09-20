Vivo's latest flagship smartphone, the NEX 3 went official earlier this week, featuring a Waterfall FullView curved display with a whopping 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. While Vivo isn't expecting any other smartphone maker to match or exceed the NEX 3's screen-to-body ratio this year, rival smartphone maker Xiaomi today released a new teaser which suggests its upcoming Mi Mix Alpha will have a screen-to-body ratio of "over 100%."

One of the teasers posted by Xiaomi on its Weibo page today gives us a peek at the upcoming Mi Mix Alpha from the side. As can be seen quite clearly, the phone's screen will curve along its sides, much like the Vivo NEX 3's. This could possibly mean that the Mi Mix Alpha will have no room for physical buttons.