Chinese giant, Xiaomi, hasn't long been officially selling its hardware in the UK, but it certainly jumped in with both feet. A range of smartphones at all price points are joined by a whole bunch of accessories and smart home tech, with even a flagship retail store in London. Currently the Mi 8 Pro is the top dog of the British lineup, but in early 2019 it's going to be joined by the quite stunning Mi Mix 3.

As yet there's no fixed time frame beyond Q1 2019, nor is there a price. But you can probably guarantee it's going to cost less than the regular flagship crowd, especially since you can already buy the Mi 8 Pro for £499. It's a lot of phone, though, with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with almost no bezels and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. And there's no notch or camera holes to be seen. Just display. Inside is a Snapdragon 845, and beneath the slider is a dual 24MP + 2MP camera setup. The display looks great, certainly on par with the AMOLED in the Mi 8 Pro, and it's a nice touch you get a wireless charging pad included in the box.