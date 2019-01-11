You'll be able to buy the Mi Mix 3 at Xiaomi's website, Amazon UK, and Ebuyer, and for January 16 only, the phone can be yours for just £449.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, one of the year's first big flagships, now has a release date set in stone for the United Kingdom. Per the official Xiaomi UK Twitter account, the phone will be released on Wednesday, January 16 starting at 12:00 PM GMT.

#MiMIX3 will go on sale on January 16th in the UK! We're pleased to offer a SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE of £449 for one day only, starting at 12pm (noon) on January 16! Only on https://t.co/yr5AD2g9i7 , @AmazonUK , and @Ebuyer pic.twitter.com/o4m9PHGUTa

That special pricing is only available for the first 100 orders of the Mi Mix 3, and while the £50 savings is nice, the Mix 3 is still pretty competitive with its normal retail cost of £499.

As a quick refresher, the Mi Mix 3 is most noteworthy for its 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%. Xiaomi was able to achieve such a high percentage by moving the front-facing cameras to a hidden portion of the Mix 3 that slides up above the screen, but unlike other slider phones such as the Oppo Find X, the mechanism in the Mix 3 is moved manually by your hand.

Other highlights include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, up to 10GB of RAM, NFC, and more.

Do you plan on getting the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3?

