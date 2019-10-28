Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Alpha last month, featuring Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. The company is now gearing up to launch another smartphone featuring the same sensor. In a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo today, Xiaomi revealed that the Mi CC9 Pro will debut in its home market on November 5.

The teaser image shared on Weibo by Xiaomi shows the Mi CC9 Pro will have a penta-lens setup at the rear, featuring a 108MP primary sensor. Unlike the Mi Mix Alpha, which has a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, the Mi CC9 Pro will offer an impressive 5x optical zoom. It is possible that the phone will have a similar periscope-style telephoto lens as the Huawei P30 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.

If the rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will run on a Snapdragon 730G chipset and feature an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Aside from the Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will also be launching a new smartwatch and the Mi TV 5 series at the upcoming launch event in China. The wearable, which is expected to be called the Mi Watch, will be Xiaomi's first smartwatch to run on Google's Wear OS platform.

