What you need to know
- Xiaomi is introducing a Mi 9 with a popup camera.
- The phone will likely feature the same innards as the standard Mi 9.
- We could see the device making its debut in June.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series earlier this week in China, and the company is already teasing its next phone. The Chinese manufacturer is rolling out a new variant in the Mii 9 series, dubbed the Mi 9T. Based on the teaser above, the Mi 9T will have an all-screen front that's devoid of any cutouts, with the front camera hidden behind a retractable module.
An earlier teaser also suggests the Mi 9T will retain the same design aesthetic as the rest of the Mi 9 series, including a similar gradient pattern at the back. We don't have a lot of details on the hardware front, but the device is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 855 and 48MP camera as the standard Mi 9.
For now, there's no indication as to what the T in the Mi 9T moniker stands for, but Xiaomi will undoubtedly share more details regarding the phone in the coming days and weeks.