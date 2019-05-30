Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series earlier this week in China, and the company is already teasing its next phone. The Chinese manufacturer is rolling out a new variant in the Mii 9 series, dubbed the Mi 9T. Based on the teaser above, the Mi 9T will have an all-screen front that's devoid of any cutouts, with the front camera hidden behind a retractable module.

An earlier teaser also suggests the Mi 9T will retain the same design aesthetic as the rest of the Mi 9 series, including a similar gradient pattern at the back. We don't have a lot of details on the hardware front, but the device is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 855 and 48MP camera as the standard Mi 9.