Xiaomi's rumored Mi 11 Pro, which will be the company's answer to the Galaxy S21+, will be unveiled at a "Mega Launch" event in China on March 29. The company is also holding a global launch event on the same day, which suggests the phone could make its global debut on the same day.

Interestingly, the Mi 11 Pro will not be the only new Mi 11 series phone that will debut at the upcoming event. The Mi 11 Ultra, which leaked online last month, will also be unveiled alongside the Mi 11 Pro in China. Just like the standard Mi 11, the Mi 11 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood.

It will sport a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution as Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is one of the best Android phones right now. What will set it apart from its main rival, however, is the 1-inch secondary AMOLED display next to the triple-camera array on the back. The phone's camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP periscope zoom lens with up to 120x digital zoom. The phone is also tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless charging.

The Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 120Hz QHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, and a triple-camera setup featuring the same 50MP sensor. In other areas, however, the phone won't be quite as impressive as the Ultra model.