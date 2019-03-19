Xiaomi has released a few phones under the Android One initiative, and the Chinese manufacturer is now launching its first Android Go device. The Redmi Go is an entry-level device that runs Google's lightweight OS, and like all other Xiaomi phones, it offers pretty great value at ₹4,499 ($65).

The Redmi Go features a 5.0-inch 720p display with a 16:9 form factor, and Xiaomi is bringing its Night Light feature — a blue light filter — over to the device. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 425, 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, an 8MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is also debuting its payments service in India. Mi Pay works with credit and debit cards as well as India's Unified Payments Interface, and you'll be able to make bill payments and recharge your phone with the service. Data is stored on servers located in India, and Mi Pay also integrates into MIUI to let users directly send money to their contacts' bank accounts.

Alongside the launch of Redmi Go, Xiaomi reiterated its commitment to the Make in India initiative, stating that 99% of the devices it sells in India are assembled locally (the other 1% is likely sales of the Mi Mix 2). More importantly, 65% of the value of the phone is sourced locally.

Xiaomi has seven manufacturing facilities across four campuses in India, with the manufacturer cranking out a new phone once every three seconds. It has over 20,000 employees, with a predominantly female workforce of over 95%.

Xiaomi's commitment to local sourcing allows it to cut down on costs, as evidenced by just how affordable the Redmi Go is retailing for in the country. The device will go up for sale starting March 22 for ₹4,499 ($65), and will be sold on Flipkart as well as Mi.com and Mi Home stores.