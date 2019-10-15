What you need to know
Ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain today announced in tweet that the company's Redmi Note series has crossed the 100 million sales milestone.
Xiaomi's first Redmi Note series device, called the Redmi Note, was launched in March 2014. Since the device offered great hardware at a relatively low price tag, it proved to be quite popular among consumers in markets like China and India. Thanks to the various impressive upgrades that Xiaomi introduced with each new generation, the popularity of Redmi Note series devices has continued to grow over the years.
100 MILLION #RedmiNote users! ❤❤— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 15, 2019
Mi fans, happy to share: we have crossed #100Million mark for our #Redmi Note series globally! 🥳
I thank each one of you for this MEGA milestone! 🙌
Another Redmi Note BEAST launching tomorrow.🤟 RT if excited 🔄#Xiaomi ❤ #RedmiNote100Mn pic.twitter.com/bpBDbPHV1F
The latest Redmi Note series devices, Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are among the most impressive budget smartphones that have been released so far this year. Both the phones were launched in China in August and bring significant upgrades over the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro that were launched earlier this year.
Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone to run on MediaTek's Helio G90T chipset and comes with LiquidCool technology to deliver a fantastic gaming experience. It is also the company's first smartphone to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.