Ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain today announced in tweet that the company's Redmi Note series has crossed the 100 million sales milestone.

Xiaomi's first Redmi Note series device, called the Redmi Note, was launched in March 2014. Since the device offered great hardware at a relatively low price tag, it proved to be quite popular among consumers in markets like China and India. Thanks to the various impressive upgrades that Xiaomi introduced with each new generation, the popularity of Redmi Note series devices has continued to grow over the years.