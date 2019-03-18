In April 2018, Xiaomi announced the Black Shark — a powerful Android phone that was designed with gamers in mind. Almost a year later, its successor has been fully revealed as the Black Shark 2.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 2 has all of the specs you'd expect for a phone that aims to deliver a solid mobile gaming experience. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor is at the heart of the phone in addition to a large 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging. Also included is a vapor chamber for a liquid cooling system, 6-12GB of RAM, and 128-256GB of internal storage.

The front of the Black Shark 2 is home to a 6.39-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display. While that sounds good enough on its own, Xiaomi's doing a couple of neat things to ensure it's optimal for gaming. In addition to reduced screen flicker at low brightness levels, improved color accuracy, and touch latency as low as 43.5ms, Xiaomi also created a pressure-sensitive system that enables you to map buttons to the left and right of the screen that are then triggered by pressing harder on that part of the screen.

Other features of the Black Shark 2 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera, and optional accessories that can be attached to the phone.

The Black Shark 2 is available for purchase in China as of March 18 and starts out at CNY 3,200 (around $480 USD) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB and goes up to CNY 4,200 (around $625 USD) if you want 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

