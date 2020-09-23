What you need to know
- Wyze has announced a new video doorbell for just $30.
- The new video doorbell offers Full HD video recording, night vision, two-way audio, and IP65 water resistance.
- Wyze has also announced a new smart thermostat with automated learning.
Wyze has unveiled two new additions to its lineup of smart home products, the Wyze Video Doorbell and Wyze Thermostat (via CNET).
The new Wyze Video Doorbell is priced at just $30, making it significantly more affordable than most rivals. Despite its low price tag, however, the Wyze Video Doorbell isn't lacking in features. It is capable of recording and live streaming videos in 1080p with a 3:4 aspect ratio, which means you will even be able to see packages left on the ground. It also has night vision, IP65 water resistance, and two-way audio. Unlike the Wyze Cam Outdoor, however, the Wyze Video Doorbell requires hard-wired connection to work.
The Wyze Thermostat offers pretty much all the features that you would expect from a smart thermostat. In addition to letting you do things like control the temperature and other features remotely, the Wyze Thermostat also boasts an "automated learning" feature, similar to the learning feature on Google's Nest thermostats.
You can now pre-order the Wyze Video Doorbell from the company's website. The Wyze Thermostat, on the other hand, will be available to pre-order from October 6. While its pricing hasn't been revealed yet, you can expect the Wyze Thermostat to be at least slightly more affordable than the competition.
Wyze Video Doorbell
Wyze's latest video doorbell is both affordable and feature-packed. It offers a compact design, IP65 water resistance, two-way audio, and Full HD video recording.
