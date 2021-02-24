Children ask some interesting questions and, honestly, you might not always know the answers. Thankfully, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Editon is here to save the day, allowing Alexa to tackle those tough questions for you while always providing 100% kid-friendly answers.

Today only, Woot is offering the 3rd-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition for just $24.99, a discount of over 60% compared to its price brand new. You can also pick up an Echo Glow smart lamp for just $16.99 there while supplies last. An entire year of FreeTime Unlimited is also included with your purchase, which gives your child access to age-appropriate books, music, games, cartoons, audiobooks, and more — some of which can be accessed using the Echo Dot.

This smart speaker is pretty similar to the regular 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot, with the main differences being its paint job and parental controls. However, the Kids Edition even comes with a two-year worry-free warranty which states that Amazon will replace the speaker within that time frame if it's damaged, no matter what happens to it. That's a pretty handy guarantee when it comes to something you'll be handing over to tiny troublemakers.

Kids will love the Echo Dot, and they'll likely take to it quicker than most adults too. With a few words, they can have Alexa playing their favorite songs, telling them stories, calling approved family members or friends, and more. With built-in parental controls, you can set daily time limits and review your child's activity, and there's also a Microphone Off button to mute the microphone if that's something you're concerned about.

Meanwhile, the Echo Glow is a multi-color smart lamp for kids. It requires a compatible Alexa device to work, such as the Echo Dot Kids Edition. This lamp allows kids to control its color and brightness using their voice. You can also create lighting cues that will help your child count down to dinner time or other daily events.