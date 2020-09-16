You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to score some sweet deals on Amazon devices. There's a one-day sale running at Woot offering a variety of Amazon Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets with prices from just $19.99. The devices are offered in refurbished condition and may display some cosmetic wear, though they have been inspected to ensure they work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

If you're after a recently-released e-reader, the sale features the 2016 Kindle Paperwhite and the 2017 Kindle Oasis with prices from just $49.99. Though they aren't the newest devices, they still work great today.

If you're an avid reader, you've probably already experienced the frustration of trying to move several boxes of heavy books to a new location. With the Kindle Paperwhite, you can bring over 1,000 books and not worry about their weight. You don't have to worry about its battery life either, as this model of the Paperwhite is capable of letting you read for up to eight weeks without needing to be recharged.

As Amazon's premium reading tablet, the Oasis provides the best resolution among any other Kindle device at 300ppi. It's even waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you can read it at the beach, when sitting by the pool, or even when taking a bath without having to worry too much about water damage.

What's more, it has a glare-free screen, so you can use it anywhere without casting harmful reflections into your face. The screen is pushed to one side making it easier for you to hold the device in one hand. Arm tired? Flip it around and use the other hand for a while. If your eyes need a rest, you can also simply pair your favorite Bluetooth headphones to the device and listen to your book using Audible.

The sale also features a few Amazon Fire tablets, though the most modern devices have already sold out. Be sure to peep the full sale before more models go out of stock.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.