On June 18, Facebook revealed that it's getting ready to enter the cryptocurrency market. In the first half of 2020, the Facebook-created Libra crypto will be launched and available for everyone to use.

Facebook's acquired a lot of impressive backing for Libra, including the likes of Visa, Mastercard, eBay, Spotify, Vodafone, and many others.

Libra could turn out to be a smashing success, but at least according to a couple of people in the AC forums, they don't seem to psyched about it. Here's what they said when asked if they trusted a Facebook-made cryptocurrency.