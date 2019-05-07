Best answer: No. The Pixel 3a is very similar to the design of the Pixel 3, but because of some design upgrades including a slightly bigger battery, slightly larger screen, and the return of the headphone jack, the Pixel 3a is just different enough that Pixel 3 cases won't quite fit.
A brand new phone means brand new cases
In many ways, the Pixel 3a is nearly identical in design to the Pixel 3, but it's just different enough that a Pixel 3 case just won't work. The dimensions of the Pixel 3a are slightly taller and thicker than its predecessor, meaning Pixel 3 cases just won't fit — and even if you do squeeze the Pixel 3a into a Pixel 3 case, the volume and power buttons won't line up with the cutouts.
The added thickness is likely due to the slightly larger battery — now an even 3000mAh capacity, up from 2915mAh. The rest of the frame is slightly taller and narrower than the older Pixel 3 to accommodate the slightly taller 18.5:9 screen and the downward facing bottom speaker.
More critically, the Pixel 3a reintroduces the headphone jack which would mean that any Pixel 3 case would cover that right up — and we wouldn't want to do that, would we?
