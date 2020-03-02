We use and rely on our smartphones every single day, and with so much regular use, it's only natural for them to get dirty. Knowing that it's a good idea to clean/disinfect your phone is a great start, but it's only half of the battle.

There is a right and a wrong way to clean your phone, and if you do it the wrong way, you stand to seriously damage it. Nobody wants that, and thankfully, it's pretty easy to avoid doing so.

We're thrilled that you're eager to get your phone all spiffy and clean, but before you get started, here's what you need to know about the dangers of harsh chemicals and your smartphone.

Harsh chemicals are awful for your phone's display

For many of us, the first thing that comes to mind when we think of cleaning is Clorox/Lysol wipes. These are great for disinfecting your home, but you should keep them as far away as possible from your phone. Why?

Your phone has something on its screen called an "oleophobic coating," the purpose of which is to help prevent fingerprints from completely smudging up the glass. It's natural for it to slowly wear off over time, but using something like a Clorox wipe will eat away at it in no time at all.

If your phone is a few years old and the coating has likely already diminished (or you simply don't care about it), you can whip out a Clorox wipe and use that if it's the only thing you have.

Outside of those popular wipes, there are also things like bleach, vinegar, and cleaning alcohol. While these are good disinfectants and can be used for the back and sides of your phone, you need to be extra careful that none of the liquid seeps into your phone's ports and causes internal damage. These are highly effective cleaning solutions, but if they come into contact with your phone the wrong way, it's not a fun time.

70% isopropyl alcohol is your best friend

Thankfully, there is an easier and safer way to keep your phone clean without having to stress about potentially damaging it. The answer? 70% isopropyl alcohol.

This is an affordable and readily available solution that you can freely use to keep your phone clean without totally wrecking the oleophobic coating. Mix the alcohol in a one-to-one ratio with distilled water, put it in a spray bottle, and spray a microfiber cloth with your creation. Wipe your phone down with that, and you'll have a germ-free handset without having compromised any aspect of it!

If you'd rather keep things a bit more simple, there are cleansing wipes out there made specifically for phone displays. 70% isopropyl alcohol is a better all-around choice, but if you're primarily focused on getting rid of screen smudges as quickly as possible, this is another option you should consider.

Be smart about how you stay clean

You don't need to clean your phone every single day, but getting in a habit of wiping it down on a fairly regular basis is a great idea — especially during flu season when there are a lot of germs going around.

Use the right gear, keep your phone safe from products not meant for it, and you can enjoy hassle and headache-free cleaning in no time at all.