The Oculus Quest 2 is an incredible virtual reality headset. It allows you to play standalone VR titles or connect the headset to a PC through Oculus Link to play powerful PCVR games. You may have seen an Oculus Quest 2 review that made you want to buy the headset but are patiently waiting to see if it goes on sale. Here's why the Oculus Quest 2 is worth it, even if you have to pay full price for it.
Oculus Quest 2
Grab one while it's hot!
The Oculus Quest 2 is selling just as quickly as its predecessor, so don't delay in picking yours up! Facebook has improved just about everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
The Quest 2 is a refined VR experience
The Quest 2 improves upon the original in just about every way. The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, more powerful, has a better display, and is even cheaper than the original Oculus Quest. Aside from being better than its predecessor, the Oculus Quest 2 is a wonderful VR headset to use.
Facebook took the lessons it learned from the Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Quest and used them to make the Oculus Quest 2. The Snapdragon XR2 processor inside handles VR well. Everything from game performance to loading menu screens feels zippy.
The 90Hz display on the Oculus Quest 2 makes games appear smoother when in motion. In our review of the Oculus Quest 2, our VR expert Nicholas Sutrich said, "At 90Hz, the Oculus Quest 2 feels palpably smoother than the Oculus Rift S, and dramatically smoother than the original Oculus Quest, which ran at 80Hz and 72Hz, respectively."
From the inside out, the Oculus Quest 2 feels like a next-generation VR headset. It's a worthy upgrade if you have an original Oculus Quest and an excellent headset if you're new to VR.
A growing library of games
The Oculus Quest game library has grown significantly over the years. It's had entertaining and addictive titles like Beat Saber and SUPERHOT VR for a long time, but lately the VR headset has gained some bigger titles as well. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners recently got an excellent port to the Oculus Quest and Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge recently rolled out as well.
In addition to franchises that you've heard of outside of the VR space, there are some excellent titles on the Oculus Quest 2 like Echo Arena. The Oculus Quest 2 has a great library of games already, and developers and companies seem keen to jump on board even more.
Many Oculus Quest games have been enhanced for the Oculus Quest 2, so they'll look even better on the newer headset.
An already excellent price
Many details about the Oculus Quest 2 leaked before Facebook announced the headset. One of the only details we didn't know in advance was the price of the headset. It turns out that the price was quite the surprise of its own. Despite all of the improvements within the Oculus Quest 2, its starting price is $299, which is $100 lower than what the original Oculus Quest cost.
In addition to having a lower starting price, the Oculus Quest 2's larger storage option comes with 256GB of storage rather than 128GB of storage. As a result, you can get a next-gen VR headset with 256GB of storage for the same price as the smallest original Oculus Quest.
While it's unlikely that the Oculus Quest 2 will go on sale on Black Friday or during the holidays, it's still a great purchase at its normal price. Our guide comparing the 64GB and 256GB Oculus Quest 2 can help you out if you're debating which version of the headset to buy.
Order now
Oculus Quest 2
Grab one while it's hot!
The Oculus Quest 2 is selling just as quickly as its predecessor, so don't delay in picking yours up! Facebook has improved just about everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mint Mobile's fresh Black Friday Deal gives you three months free service
Mint Mobile will let you save on data costs with three free months of connectivity being given to customers who purchase any of their three-month plans for a limited period.
Don't buy a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit knockoff on Amazon
We've all been tempted by a seemingly good tech deal, however, you should avoid those cheap Apple Watch and Fitbit knockoffs on Amazon. Here's why.
Samsung will soon let you unlock your Galaxy phone with just your voice
According to a new report, Samsung will introduce the ability to use Bixby Voice as a biometric option with One UI 3.1.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge joins the Oculus Quest library
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!