The Oculus Quest 2 is an incredible virtual reality headset. It allows you to play standalone VR titles or connect the headset to a PC through Oculus Link to play powerful PCVR games. You may have seen an Oculus Quest 2 review that made you want to buy the headset but are patiently waiting to see if it goes on sale. Here's why the Oculus Quest 2 is worth it, even if you have to pay full price for it.

The Quest 2 is a refined VR experience The Quest 2 improves upon the original in just about every way. The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, more powerful, has a better display, and is even cheaper than the original Oculus Quest. Aside from being better than its predecessor, the Oculus Quest 2 is a wonderful VR headset to use. Facebook took the lessons it learned from the Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Quest and used them to make the Oculus Quest 2. The Snapdragon XR2 processor inside handles VR well. Everything from game performance to loading menu screens feels zippy. The 90Hz display on the Oculus Quest 2 makes games appear smoother when in motion. In our review of the Oculus Quest 2, our VR expert Nicholas Sutrich said, "At 90Hz, the Oculus Quest 2 feels palpably smoother than the Oculus Rift S, and dramatically smoother than the original Oculus Quest, which ran at 80Hz and 72Hz, respectively." From the inside out, the Oculus Quest 2 feels like a next-generation VR headset. It's a worthy upgrade if you have an original Oculus Quest and an excellent headset if you're new to VR. A growing library of games